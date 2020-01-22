Injured Shahid Kapoor resumes 'Jersey' shoot with 'torn lip'. See pic

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who got injured while shooting a sequence for his upcoming film 'Jersey' in Chandigarh, is back at work. He announced about resuming the shoot via Instagram and said, "Thank you for all your wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn't show much now. So back on set."

Here's what he posted.

Shahid was injured on the lip while playing cricket on the set. The ball hit him on his lower lip after which he was immediately taken to a hospital. He returned to Mumbai soon with wife Mira Rajput and was pictured at the airport wearing a mask.

Of his injury, a source close to the actor had told news agency IANS, "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out!! He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor."

Days later, Shahid himself shared an update about his health and said that 'Jersey' has taken "a little bit of my blood" but he is recovering fast.

"Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," Shahid tweeted on Sunday.

'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original film. The plot of 'Jersey' revolves around a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun (played by Shahid), who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been paired opposite Shahid in 'Jersey'. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

(With IANS inputs)