Invitees Enjoy Boat Ride At Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding - Check Pic

On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s 'choora' ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. As per the wedding invitation that went viral on social media, 'Adorn with love,' is the theme of the morning function.

Last Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 02:01 AM IST|Source: IANS
Invitees Enjoy Boat Ride At Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding - Check Pic Pic Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: As the wedding preparations and festivities of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and the AAP minister Raghav Chadha progress with the day, the invitees for the wedding were seen enjoying a boat ride in the lake outside the wedding venue of The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows the boat ride circling Lake Pichola. On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s 'choora' ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. As per the wedding invitation that went viral on social media, 'Adorn with love,' is the theme of the morning function.

Following which, a welcome lunch was planned at around 1 p.m. for the guests. The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 p.m. and the theme is 'Let's party like it's 90s'. The wedding will take place on Sunday, September 24 with the pheras expected to take place at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m.

