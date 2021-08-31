OMG! Ahmed Khan gifts swanky rare Batmobile car worth crores to wife Shaira - Inside Pics

New Delhi: Is it a bat or a car? Well, it's a mix of both. Choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan recently set social media ablaze with his swanky gift to wife Shaira. He bought her a rare super Batmobile car which is reportedly based on the vehicle driven by Hollywood star Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns respectively.

The limited-edition Batmobile car was gifted to Shaira on her birthday recently. She took to Instagram and dropped the inside photos, drawing attention from celeb friends such as Disha Patani, Genelia D'Souza to Remo D'Souza, Raveena Tandon, Sanjana Sanghi, Elli AvrRam among others.

Reportedly, this limited-edition Batmobile has been manufactured by Gotham Motors and assembled by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT) and guess what? the luxury car reached its owner's house from the US after an 8-month long wait.

WHAT'S BATMOBILE PRICE IN INDIA?

Well, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla was the first one to own a luxury rare Batmobile in India. According to a Pune Mirror report, Poonawalla refurnished his Mercedes S350 into a Batmobile. He paid Rs 40 lakh additional for the wings and extended boot.

He reportedly gifted the car to his son Cyrus Jr. As per the Pune Mirror report, Batmobile car ranges from Rs 1.1-8.9 crore depending on the model.