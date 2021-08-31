हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ahmed Khan

OMG! Ahmed Khan gifts swanky rare Batmobile car worth crores to wife Shaira - Inside Pics

The limited-edition Batmobile car was gifted to Shaira on her birthday recently. She took to Instagram and dropped the inside photos, drawing attention from celeb friends such as Disha Patani, Genelia D'Souza to Remo D'Souza, Raveena Tandon, Sanjana Sanghi, Elli AvrRam among others.

OMG! Ahmed Khan gifts swanky rare Batmobile car worth crores to wife Shaira - Inside Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Is it a bat or a car? Well, it's a mix of both. Choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan recently set social media ablaze with his swanky gift to wife Shaira. He bought her a rare super Batmobile car which is reportedly based on the vehicle driven by Hollywood star Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns respectively.

The limited-edition Batmobile car was gifted to Shaira on her birthday recently. She took to Instagram and dropped the inside photos, drawing attention from celeb friends such as Disha Patani, Genelia D'Souza to Remo D'Souza, Raveena Tandon, Sanjana Sanghi, Elli AvrRam among others.

Reportedly, this limited-edition Batmobile has been manufactured by Gotham Motors and assembled by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT) and guess what? the luxury car reached its owner's house from the US after an 8-month long wait. 

WHAT'S BATMOBILE PRICE IN INDIA?

Well, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla was the first one to own a luxury rare Batmobile in India. According to a Pune Mirror report, Poonawalla refurnished his Mercedes S350 into a Batmobile. He paid Rs 40 lakh additional for the wings and extended boot. 

He reportedly gifted the car to his son Cyrus Jr. As per the Pune Mirror report, Batmobile car ranges from Rs 1.1-8.9 crore depending on the model.

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ahmed KhanBatmobile carbatmobile car price in IndiaBatmobile car priceShairabaaghi 3 director
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone announces next Hollywood film, to star in cross-cultural romantic comedy

Must Watch

PT5M54S

Taliban capture 4 Chinook Helicopters abandoned by US Troops at Kabul airport