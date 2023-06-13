Is Kangana Ranaut Getting Married? Watch This Viral Video To Know The Truth

New Delhi: Powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut has time and again wowed the audiences with her impeccable acting prowess and bold statements. Recently, a few paps reported that Kangana Ranaut’s office - Manikarnika Films - in the suburb of Mumbai was recently all dressed up with marigold flowers and twinkling lights, all set for some celebrations. The talented actress was also seen interacting with the media, handing over invitation cards to them. When the paps quizzed her about the occasion, she remained tight-lipped and just mentioned that she is all set to share some khush khabari.

This 'khush khabri' led to her wedding speculations. But what's the real deal behind Kangana's wedding rumours, let's dig out. Prime Video dropped the bomb with Kangana reacting to her wedding rumour in style. It was basically a quirky way to announce Tiku Weds Sheru release date.

Tiku Weds Sheru is the first collaboration between Prime Video and Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the comedy-drama is co-written by Srivastava and Amit Tiwari. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream Tiku Weds Sheru starting June 23, 2023.

This film marks the Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is Kangana's maiden production after the launch of her production house in 2020.