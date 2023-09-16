Is Palak Tiwari Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan? Newbie Actress’s Father Raja Chaudhary Reacts

New Delhi: Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's dating rumours are rife yet again. Now, Actress Palak Tiwari's father, Raja Chaudhary, a famous name in the television and Bhojpuri industry, has commented on daughter's love life.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Raja Chaudhary commented on Palak's dating rumours and said, ''I am okay with it. I have been into that age. This is the time when kids get the power to take their own decisions. I am happy with it in whatever they feel good in doing.''

Talking about keeping in touch with his daughter, Raja said, ''Palak is grown up, she is no longer a kid. She is doing quite well in her career. Palak is extremely busy with her work. Her routine is set. So, she doesn't have time to meet me frequently. Also, we don't stay together, so meeting regularly becomes difficult. It needs to be planned. But whenever she is free, she comes to meet me. Or else, we stay in touch via phone calls and messages. I see her often on social media.''

Praising daughter for her hard work, proud father Raja said, ''She is 10/10 for me as an actress. She is perfect. Palak puts a lot of hard work in whatever she does. Be it her exercise or playing a game or shooting for anything. She is very passionate about it.''

Raja Chaudhary is the ex-husband of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari. The duo were married for several years before they divorced. Palak Tiwari is Shweta and Raja's daughter.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari were spotted enjoying a movie date. Last year, Palak Tiwari was seen hiding her face from cameras while she was seated with Ibrahim in a car.

Palak, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was seen stepping out of a theatre in style. Palak Tiwari gained popularity after she appeared alongside popular singer Harrdy Sandhu in his music video 'Bijlee Bijlee'.