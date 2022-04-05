'It will be more violent than 'Squid Game', says director Hwang Dong-hyuk on his 'next film'

Los Angeles: 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk has announced that he's developing 'Killing Old People Club', a new film inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco, the revered Italian intellectual and essayist, reports 'Variety'.

Speaking during a session at MipTV along with his producer Jun Young Jang at February Films, Dong-hyuk revealed he had already penned a 25-page treatment note about the project, which will surely be "another controversial film", as he put it.

"It will be more violent than 'Squid Game'," teased Dong-hyuk, adding that he might have to hide from old people after the film comes out. The project has the working title 'K.O. Club', according to 'Variety'.

The critically acclaimed creator said he will now return home to South Korea to write the second season of 'Squid Game' and hopes to have the show stream on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Dong-hyuk said the biggest praise he got about his superhit Netflix show came from Steven Spielberg, who told him he wanted to "steal (his) brain".

Dong-hyuk said he had met Spielberg during the AFI Awards Luncheon last month. "Steven Spielberg told me, 'I watched your whole show in three days and now I want to steal your brain!," the Korean director recounted, according to 'Variety'.

"It was like the biggest compliment I ever got in my life because he's my film hero. I grew up watching his movies."