Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha Shroff Duped Of Rs 58 Lakh By Staffer, Files Police Complaint

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's wife and former film producer Ayesha Shroff has been duped of Rs 58.53 lakh allegedly by a kickboxer she had appointed as a staffer in her son and actor Tiger Shroff's firm. She has filed a cheating complaint at Mumbai's Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. Following the complaint, a probe has been launched by the police into the matter.

As per the complaint lodged by Ayesha Shroff at Santacruz police station, the kickboxing association fighter, identified as Alan Fernandes, was appointed as director of operations in Tiger Shroff's MMA Matrix company. The company gives training in mixed martial arts and its administration is handled by Ayesha Shroff, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

"Fernandes was appointed director in the MMA Matrix firm in 2018. He is accused of collecting money to organise 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the firm and depositing Rs 58.53 lakh in his personal account," the official said quoting the FIR.

Ayesha Shroff lodged a complaint on May 3 after which Fernandes was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences, the official said.



A former model and actor, Ayesha contested the Miss Young World contest in Manila. While she could make it to the finals, she was tagged as the most popular candidate by her fellow contestants. She made her debut in Bollywood with 'Teri Bahon Mein' in 1984.

She married her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in 1987. She later turned into a film producer and bankrolled Govinda-starrr 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain'. Ayesha and Jackie Shroff are blessed with two children - Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff.