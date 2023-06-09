Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Vidisha Srivastava's Bold Maternity Photos Leave Netizens Jaw-Dropped - See Pics

New Delhi: Actor Vidisha Srivastava, who gained fame by essaying the role of Anita Bhabhi on popular sit-com 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', is all set to welcome her first child. Vidisha, who recently confirmed her pregnancy during an interview, on Friday shared a bunch of photos from a bold maternity shoot. The actor flaunted her baby bump and that mommy-to-be glow in the photos.

Vidisha Srivastava got married to Sayak Paul, who works at a coal mining company, in December 2018. The two recently did a maternity photo shoot, photos of which has been shared by a popular paparazzo on Instagram.

The 'Anita Bhabhi' from 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' show carried two looks for the photoshoot. Her first look had an artistic approach with a red knee-length wraparound saree, bindi, and classic red lipstick. For the second look, she opted an all-white look and wore white pants, paired with a front open long shrug and boho silver jewellery.

As soon as the photos were shared, it went viral in no time and took the internet by storm. While her fans thronged the comment section and greeted her for her pregnancy, a few social media users slammed her for sharing a bold maternity photoshoot.

A user wrote, "I just hate this type of maternity shoot!!.."

Another user wrote, "Kya natak hai ye sab.... seriously aurton ne sharam ka daman jala Diya hai..shame."

Third user wrote, "Our society future going hell.... I don't like this type of maternity shoot....khuch chize to personal rakho....sab kuch public ko dikhana h bs"

"Ek zamana hua karta tha,jab pregnency mein log apne pet ko kisi ko dikhne bhi nahi dete tha..ghar se bahar night nikalte tha..thoda sa bhi pet duppata hatne k Karan dikhta tha toh dant padti thi ghar k bado se..or aaj pregnancy tummy sabko aise dikhate hai..like they are coming from another planet.. stupidity and beaharmi," wrote another.

Vidisha made her film debut at 15 in SP Entertainments's 'Maa Iddari Madhya'. In 2007, she had three releases in early 2007, 'Alaa', 'Prem' and in EVV Satyanarayana's 'Athili Sattibabu LKG', out of which 'Athili Sattibabu LKG' was a hit.