Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is excited to get to work with Akshay Kumar again

Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon&#039;s Bachchan Pandey
Credit: Twitter/ Jacqueline Fernandez

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming gangster drama 'Bachchan Pandey' has been slowly revealing the cast with the latest addition being actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The action-comedy is headlined by Akshay Kumar with Arshad Warsi and Kriti Sanon playing pivotal roles.

"I am elated to be back working with Nadiadwala and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after 'Judwaa' and 'Housefull' series. I cannot wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It is a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together. I am looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I cannot spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it is a totally different avatar," Jacqueline said in a statement, ANI reports.

An elated Jacqueline also took to social media to announce her collaboration for 'Bachchan Pandey'.
"Super excited to join #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey gang. My 'Happy Place' with Akshay Kumar & the whole crew at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment," she tweeted.

 

 

The 35-year-old actress will begin shooting with Akshay, Kriti, and Arshad from the first week of January in Jaisalmer.

'Bachchan Pandey' is directed by Farhad Samji. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Kriti Sanon stars as a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. Recently, Arshad Warsi was roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey's friend.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez recently wrapped up with the shooting of the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' in Dharamshala. Next up for her is Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ along with Ranveer Singh.
 

