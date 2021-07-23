हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez sets mercury soaring with steamy photoshoot, flaunts her toned back!

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez set the mercury soaring with her latest glamorous pictures, flaunting her "sexy back" on social media.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez set the mercury soaring with a glamorous picture flaunting her "sexy back" on social media.

She posted two pictures on Instagram on Friday. In the first one, sporting a short bob haircut, minimum make-up the "Kick" actress is seen covered in a bright red towel. She completes her look with long lashes and orange lip-tint.

 

In the second, Jacqueline's toned back is towards the camera, captioned: "You.. you're not ugly.. society is #liveyourlifenow."

Speaking about her work, the actress had recently featured in the music video 'Paani Paani' by rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill.

Jacqueline has her date diary full as she has several releases coming up.

She has 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' coming up with Akshay Kumar, 'Kick 2' with Salman Khan, "Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star cast horror-comedy "Bhoot Police".

