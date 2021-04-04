हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez starts 'Ram Setu' shoot, Akshay Kumar captures the moment

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to share her new look for her upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma of 'Parmanu' and 'Tere Bin Laden' fame.

Jacqueline Fernandez starts &#039;Ram Setu&#039; shoot, Akshay Kumar captures the moment
File photo

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared a photograph clicked by 'Ram Setu' co-star Akshay Kumar while announcing that she has started shooting for the film.

The black-and-white close-up shot captures Jacqueline in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta. Posting the image, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the "prestigious film".

"First day of #ramsetu.. extremely honoured to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment.. #ramsetu," she captioned the image, on her verified Instagram account, jacquelinef143.

Here's the post:

 

'Ram Setu' also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film's unit had earlier performed the muhurat shot in Ayodhya.

