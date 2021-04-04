Jacqueline Fernandez starts 'Ram Setu' shoot, Akshay Kumar captures the moment

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared a photograph clicked by 'Ram Setu' co-star Akshay Kumar while announcing that she has started shooting for the film.

The black-and-white close-up shot captures Jacqueline in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta. Posting the image, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the "prestigious film".

"First day of #ramsetu.. extremely honoured to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment.. #ramsetu," she captioned the image, on her verified Instagram account, jacquelinef143.

Here's the post:

'Ram Setu' also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film's unit had earlier performed the muhurat shot in Ayodhya.