Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mom Sridevi on death anniversary, Anshula Kapoor drops red hearts

Actress Sridevi died of accidental drowning at the age of 54 at a Dubai hotel in February 2018. Janhvi and Khushi are her daughters with filmmaker Boney Kapoor.   

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor remember mom Sridevi on death anniversary, Anshula Kapoor drops red hearts
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: On late legendary star Sridevi's fourth death anniversary on Thursday (Feb 24), her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback pictures on social media. 

Taking to her Instagram Story, Janhvi Kapoor dropped an old photo of Sridevi and wrote a heartfelt caption. "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever," she wrote.

Khushi too posted a picture from the time she was a little baby. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in her mother's lap as the two of them smile for the camera.

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi's step-sister Anshula Kapoor reacted to the post with red heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan commented, "Stay strong Janhvi."

Anshula is Boney Kapoor's daughter from her first marriage with Mona Kapoor.

Sridevi tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. 

 

