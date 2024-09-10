Janhvi Kapoor Reacts Angrily After Seeing Paparazzi Push Each Other To Click Her

New Delhi: Paparazzi culture in Bollywood is getting crazier each day. Even celebrities sometimes get irked with the constant following by the paparazzi, many times celebrities claim that they didn't even send any tip-off to the paparazzi and they still come and click them at the places where they aren't allowed and one of them is Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi in her interviews has mentioned how she never invites any paparazzi to click on her outside the gym or any other places apart from airports or film promotions sets.

Janhvi was last evening papped in the town during her Devara promotions, the actress looked disappointed with the paparazzi's behaviour, and they were almost pushing each other to get her clicked.

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor reacting angrily as the paparazzi push each other to get her clicked.

In the video, you can see how Janhvi is walking calmly and allowing the papz to click her till she reaches her vanity van, but the chaos that the photographers created left her irked, and had even angrily told them to not push each other and walked in her vanity van without posing for the cameras.

However, before walking to the vanity, the actress posed for a few minutes so that the paparazzi get their pictures. But still, the chaos was made.

Janhvi is making her debut in the south industry with Devera along with RRR actor Jr NTR. The actress looked no less than a goddess in a turquoise outfit with pearlwork all over. Janhvi is indeed one the most gorgeous and popular actresses and hence sometimes the paparazzi go crazy to capture her beauty in their frames.