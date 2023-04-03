topStoriesenglish2591027
Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic Of Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya On His Birthday

On Monday, the `Gunjan Saxena` actor arrived at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh along with Shikhar and her sister Khushi Kapoor.

 

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Monday, extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture on her stories and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Shikhu."

In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen holding hands and walking with their back facing toward the camera. Janhvi donned a peach-coloured gown with a spaghetti strap and can be seen carrying a slingback. Shikhar, on the other hand, could be seen dressed formally wearing grey coloured pants and a floral shirt.

The `Roohi` actor also shared a childhood picture of Shikhar and captioned it, "Hbd @shikharpahariya don`t be grumpy."

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

On Monday, the `Gunjan Saxena` actor arrived at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh along with Shikhar and her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Recently, Shikhar was spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grand launch in Mumbai along with Janhvi`s father Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari`s film `Bawaal` alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film `Mr and Mrs Maahi` opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film `NTR 30` in which she will be seen opposite `RRR` actor Jr NTR.

