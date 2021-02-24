हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shares mom Sridevi's handwritten note on death anniversary, Khushi Kapoor drops throwback pic of parents!

The fateful day of February 24, 2018, saw a million hearts breaking as her family, fans and well-wishers were left grieving forever. Sridevi was found dead at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. 

Janhvi Kapoor shares mom Sridevi&#039;s handwritten note on death anniversary, Khushi Kapoor drops throwback pic of parents!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Remembering their mother and the late legendary superstar Sridevi, daughters Janhvi and Khushi have dropped heartwarming posts on social media. The young and beautiful Janhvi took to Instagram and shared Sridevi's handwritten note. 

The note will warm the cockles of your heart. Khushi Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of mom Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor on the former's third death anniversary. 

The fateful day of February 24, 2018, saw a million hearts breaking as her family, fans and well-wishers were left grieving forever. Sridevi was found dead at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. 

Sridevi's death was reported to have been due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. She was 54. 

An ocean of fan following and Bollywood celebs paid their last respects to the actress, who won a million hearts. Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void that can never be filled.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SrideviSridevi death anniversarySridevi deathJanhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorBoney Kapoor
Next
Story

You’re very attractive, I will stare at you: Kajol to Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary

Must Watch

PT8M29S

World’s Largest Cricket Stadium: Today the President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Motera Stadium