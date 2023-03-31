Janhvi Kapoor Wears Pink Bikini Top With Mini Skirt, Drops Pics From 'One Extreme To Another' - Photos

New Delhi: The generation next star Janhvi Kapoor is known for her sassy style and fashion choices. Fans adore her quirky fun videos and breathtaking photoshoots. She recently dropped her pictures from work cum leisure trip and shared glimpses of her busy yet fabulous life. And guess what? Brother Arjun Kapoor also reacted to her photo dump.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post: from one extreme to another. In one of the pictures, the stunner is seen wearing a sassy pink floral bikini top with a mini skirt, flaunting her toned washboard abs. Arjun also commented on her pictures writing: Casually mixing work-life balance. Check it out here:

On the personal front, the actress is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. The duo have been making quite a few public appearances together, giving major hints at them being a couple. However, the actress has not made any official statement on it as yet.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen' has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' with a pooja ceremony.