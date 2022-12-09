'Jannat' fame Sonal Chauhan to attend WHRPC annual convention in Dubai

topStoriesenglish
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan is the latest Star to confirm her participation in The World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC) annual convention and awards ceremony. 

Sonal Chauhan has made her acting debut with the Superhit film Jannat, she has also done many other successful films like The legend, Size Zero, Dictator and the Ghost The event will be held in Dubai on 23 December 2022. 

Ex-India World cup winner cricketer and commentator Mr. Madan Lal too has confirmed and Shaikh Majed Mohammed Rashed Humaid Alnuaimi, member of the Ajman ruling family, Jasim Hassan Juma Mohamed Al Maazmi, Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi president of Interpol and the inspector general of the United Arab Emirate's interior ministry, participation. 

Dr. Tapan Kumar Rautaray, Chairman, WHRPC  informed that the nomination process and shortlisting of the awards has been completed under the supervision of a high-level panel. The list of awardees will include personalities who are working in the field of human rights and education.

The gala ceremony will include many National-International personalities who have done remarkable work in various fields, These personalities will be honoured with honorary doctorates. Apart from celebrities from Bollywood and Cricketing World, Academicians, professionals, bureaucrats, activists, and intellectuals will be part of the event.

The Chairman of WHRPC Dr. Tapan in a statement said that the theme of the International seminar is 'Human Rights and Climate Justice'. Significantly, the International organization WHRPC includes academics and intellectual groups globally who are actively working for the protection of human rights. It unites individuals, educators, organizations and government bodies to adopt and promote human rights and study international agreements and activities on human rights and make recommendations to the government for their effective implementation.

