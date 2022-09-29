NewsLifestylePeople
JEFF BEZOS

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gets divorced AGAIN!

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, a science teacher, two years after they got married.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:48 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Washington: Amazon owner Jeff Bezos` former wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, two years after they got married.  

On Monday, Scott, a billionaire philanthropist, filed for divorce in Washington State`s King County Superior Court, per the New York Times, Page Six reported. According to the report, Jewett, who works as a high school science teacher, did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement. 

Scott and Jewett got married in March 2021. The news about their marital problems first came out in pubic when the science teacher`s name suddenly disappeared from Scott`s philanthropic pledges. Scott's divorce comes three years after she and Jeff Bezos announced they were splitting after 25 years of marriage. 

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," Bezos, the world's second richest person, tweeted at the time. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends." 

He continued, "We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again." Scott shares four children with Bezos.  

