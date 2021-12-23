Jennifer Lawrence plans to take acting break after giving birth

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a first-time mom soon and seemingly wants to spend more time with her family once she has her baby. The actress portraying Kate Dibiasky in 'Don't Look Up' is reportedly planning to take a 'break' from acting after giving birth, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source close to Lawrence revealed to HollywoodLife.com that the 31-year-old Oscar-winning actress has a year-long hiatus planned from the big screen after her baby is born. "As for Jen's career, she has really enjoyed having this break and focusing on herself and her pregnancy," the source told the outlet. "She has worked hard for several years, and it has been very rewarding for her," the so-called inside source continued.

The informant further shared, "She is going to get back to acting but not for a year after the baby is born."

Despite the fact that the Academy Award winner is preparing to take a sabbatical, she is already planning her next big project. "She has been reading a lot of scripts and wants to take a role next that shows her versatility as an actress. She knows that she can do it all and plans on maintaining a healthy balance between work and being a mother and wife," the insider shared.

Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Ahead of her first child`s arrival, `The Hunger Games` star has vowed to protect her child`s privacy and not to let her public life affect her growing family.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby', I would be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'," she told Vanity Fair magazine in November.

The 'Red Sparrow' star added, "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."