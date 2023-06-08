Arshad Warsi Confirms ‘Jolly LLB 3’ With Akshay Kumar

Actor Arshad Warsi, riding high on the success of his latest OTT release “Asur 2,” has exciting news to share with his fans. The actor just confirmed the third instalment of the successful franchise, “Jolly LLB.” While Arshad Warsi alongside Saurabh Shukla featured in the first instalment, which was released in 2013, the second part had Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. Both films were successful and received a lot of appreciation from audiences. Now, six years after Akshay Kumar's “Jolly LLB 2,” Arshad Warsi has confirmed that “Jolly LLB 3” is happening.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actor revealed that he will be uniting with Akshay Kumar for the third instalment, who is expected to reprise his role of Jagdishwar Mishra a.k.a Jolly.

While the development indeed came as big news for the eager fans, the actor also spoke about some of his other projects including Munna Bhai 3 and Golmaal 5.

During an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actor said that he will join forces with Akshay Kumar in the third installment. “Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening,” Arshad Warsi said, adding that the film's shooting will commence in 2024.

While this news has delighted fans, the actor also shared updates on some of his other projects, such as “Munna Bhai 3” and “Golmaal 5.”

Arshad Warsi’s Update On “Munna Bhai 3,” “Golmaal 5”

Arshad Warsi also provided some interesting insights into “Munna Bhai 3,” “Golmaal 5,” and “Dhamaal 4.” Although he revealed that “Munna Bhai 3” is currently not in the works, he shared that everyone, including himself, actor Sanjay Dutt, and makers Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra want it to happen.

Arshad Warsi also added that he has received a call from the writer of “Dhamaal” and will be working on it next. Speaking on the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's popular franchise “Golmaal,” he said, “I believe one day, Rohit will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that.”

Arshad Warsi will soon join forces with Sanjay Dutt once again for an untitled film. Excited about this collaboration, he shared the film's poster on Instagram.

The “Asur” actor also has “Ghamasaan” and “Banda Singh” lined up.