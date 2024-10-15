Junaid Khan Has A Fan Moment With Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan On Kaun Banega Crorepati

Junaid Khan recently made a significant mark in the film industry with the release of his debut film, 'Maharaj.' His impressive performance garnered widespread acclaim, yet he remains grounded by continuing his theater work alongside film projects.

Amidst his rising career, Junaid experienced a memorable fan moment on the beloved television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' Sharing the stage with two of Bollywood's most iconic figures, Amitabh Bachchan and his father, Aamir Khan, Junaid engaged in a lively conversation that delighted viewers.

What made this appearance even more special was the opportunity for Junaid to receive invaluable acting lessons from these legends, turning the episode into an unforgettable experience for both him and the audience. His presence alongside Bachchan and Khan was a highlight, showcasing his growing stature in the industry.

Looking ahead, Junaid has an exciting slate of projects lined up. He is set to star in an untitled film alongside Khushi Kapoor and has another project with Sai Pallavi, promising fans more of his talent on screen.