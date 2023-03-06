Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora Fun Dance In Mini Skirt On Streets Of Russia Goes Viral

NEW DELHI: Internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her Kacha Badam video went viral on social media, knows how to keep her Insta fam entertained. The former Lock Upp: 1 contestant often hits the internet with her dance video and continuing the trend, she once again dropped a reel on Instagram where she is seen grooving to 'Koi To Vajah' song.

Anjali is seen dressed in a mini black skirt which she teamed with a white crop top and grooving to the popular Bollywood track. Her sizzling looks and expressions grabbed the attention of followers. The video appears to have been shot in Russia.

Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp', a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.