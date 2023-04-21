Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora Steps Out In White Mini Skirt And Blue Halter Top, Shares Sassy Video - Watch

New Delhi: Digital content creator and social media sensation Anjali Arora is an avid Instagram (IG) user. She often keeps her account updated with fresh posts, making sure her IG game is top-notch. The Kacha Badam fame Anjali recently dropped a sassy video wearing a white mini skirt with stylish halter top in blue colour. She can be seen grooving to a mashup of the chartbuster track 'People'.

Anjali Arora's new video got a majority of fans dropping their comments on her timeline. The stunner looks fab in her glamourous avatar. She has kept her hair open and is seen walking in high heels. Watch it here:

ANJALI ARORA'S OOPS MOMENT

Recently, Anjali attended Disco Dancer The Musical premiere night at Mumbai's NSCI Dome on April 14, 2023, where legendary Mithun Chakraborty was in the front row to see how one of the most iconic films had been adapted to stage. As she walked in all glam in a little black tube dress looking stunning, the Kacha Badam girl had a little uncomfortable moment adjusting her dress just when the paps were ready to click her. But she managed all well and fixed her dress like a pro.

WHO IS ANJALI ARORA?

For the uninitiated, Anjali shot to fame after her video on Kacha Badam became an instant hit on social media.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.