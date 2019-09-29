Kalki Koechlin expecting her first child with beau Guy Hershberg- Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kalkin Koechlin is expecting her first child with Israel-based boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In an exclusive interview to HT Brunch, the actress revealed that she is five months pregnant.

The actress revealed that she will opt for a water birth at a local naturalist birth centre in Goa as the process provides a stress-free environment for the mother in labour.

Talking about the gender of her child, Kalki told the magazine, "I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have."

On September 2, Kalki made her relationship official with Guy by sharing a picture of him on Instagram. She captioned it, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." The picture shows Guy kissing her on the cheek on a beach.

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two tied the knot in April 2011 and got divorced in 2015.

However, the two continue to remain friends and also collaborated for the most-talked-about web series Sacred Games 2.