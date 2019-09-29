close

Kalki Kochelin

Kalki Koechlin expecting her first child with beau Guy Hershberg- Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kalkin Koechlin is expecting her first child with Israel-based boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In an exclusive interview to HT Brunch, the actress revealed that she is five months pregnant.

The actress revealed that she will opt for a water birth at a local naturalist birth centre in Goa as the process provides a stress-free environment for the mother in labour. 

Talking about the gender of her child, Kalki told the magazine, "I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have."

On September 2, Kalki made her relationship official with Guy by sharing a picture of him on Instagram. She captioned it, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." The picture shows Guy kissing her on the cheek on a beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two tied the knot in April 2011 and got divorced in 2015.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two deviants on the sets of #SacredGamesS2 #15thaugust @netflix_in

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

However, the two continue to remain friends and also collaborated for the most-talked-about web series Sacred Games 2.

