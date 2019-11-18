Kalki Koechlin reveals her 'unexpected pregnancy' felt like an 'alien invasion'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, has revealed in an interview that her unexpected pregnancy felt like an alien invasion.

Kalki announced her pregnancy in September through HT Brunch and has been quite vocal about it since then. The actress flaunts her baby bump on social media and talks about it quite unabashedly.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kalki revealed that her pregnancy was unexpected. "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January, " Kalki said.

Kalki also revealed that she and her boyfriend are in no hurry to get married. "We are not averse to marriage, but we don’t want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too, " she added.

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got divorced after being married for four years. However, the two have let bygones be bygones and continue to remain on amicable terms.