Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi oozes oomph in a black monokini—Pic proof

Kamya has always been vocal about her thoughts and never really shied away from talking about her personal life.

Kamya Punjabi oozes oomph in a black monokini—Pic proof

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kamya Punjabi is an avid social media user. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant often shares her pictures and videos which help her connect directly with the fans.

Kamya recently posted a picture of her enjoying her pool time in a sizzling black and leopard print monokini. She rightly wrote in the caption: “I m sexy n i know it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I m sexy n i know it 

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

She enjoys 319k followers on Instagram which is likely to grow further in the coming time.

Kamya has always been vocal about her thoughts and never really shied away from talking about her personal life. She is currently dating businessman Shalabh Dang and the two are reportedly set to marry very soon.

On the work front, Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

Her vamp avatar has often been liked by the audiences. Her breakthrough act was seen in several hit serials such as Reth where she played Nethra, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani as Kiran, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann as Sindoora to name a few.

 

