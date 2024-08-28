Kangana Ranaut Claims Ranbir Kapoor Pleaded Her To Work With Him In 'Sanju'

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has been making a lot of revelations during her interviews for the promotion of her upcoming film Emegenfy where she portrays the role of former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi. In her interviews, Kangana made some shocking claims, and one of its how Ranbir Kapoor came to her house and pleaded with her to do a role in Sanju.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana revealed how she was offered a role in Sanju, where Ranbir arrived at her house and said, " Ranbir himself came to my house, and said, ‘Sanju mein role kar le please’. I didn’t do it, but that doesn’t mean…". Kangana mentioned that if she didn't like the role, she wouldn't do it.

The actress in the same interview even revealed being offered a female protagonist role in Sultan along with Salman, "Salman offered me a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I was like ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ He then approached me for Sultan. I didn’t take that up. He was like ‘What more do I offer to you now?’".

Kangana who is turned politician even revealed in her interview with NBT how Akshay Kumar asked her if she had some problems over working with him as she rejected to do Singh Is Bliing, she said, "“Akshay Kumar called me for Singh Is Bliing. Then he called me again for a couple of films. Then he asked ‘Do you have a problem with me, Kangana?’ I said ‘Sir, I really don’t have a problem with you’. He asked ‘Then why? I am giving you such good roles’. I said ‘Please understand, you also have a daughter. We want integrity for women".

Kangana even called Bollywood a hopeless place and claimed that several gatekeepers in this industry to kill the careers of talented artists.