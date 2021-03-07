Kangana Ranaut felt her acting career in Bollywood was over before ‘Queen’ released, she claims it ‘marked the Birth of a new leading lady’ in Bollywood

New Delhi: It’s been 7 years since the release of the iconic female-centric film ‘Queen’ starring Kangana Ranaut directed by Vikas Bahl. On its release anniversary, Kangana took to Twitter on Sunday (March 7) to share her personal journey and apprehensions before the release of her hit movie.

In a candid Twitter thread, the ‘Tanu weds Manu’ actress revealed that she only did ‘Queen’ for money and never expected the film to be successful or for that matter to even hit theatres.

In the Twitter thread, she wrote, “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York.”

‘Queen’, however after its release became an instant hit and a breakthrough movie for Kangana as it helped unveil her acting prowess to the Bollywood industry.

She added that in New York she studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24. This almost gave her a breakthrough in Hollywood. She further wrote, “After seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India.”

Continuing the story, she wrote, “Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman-centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen”.

She concluded on an emotional note saying, “Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due.”

Kangana's work in 'Queen' was critically acclaimed by national and international viewers and she was awarded the Best Actress award both at the 60th Filmfare Award show and 62nd National Film Awards ceremony.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in her co-directorial ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ in 2019. She will be next seen in ‘Thalaivi’, an upcoming biographical film about the life of politician J. Jayalalithaa, where she will be playing the role of the prominent political leader. She also has an action-thriller film ‘Dhaakad’ directed by Razneesh Ghai lined up for Diwali which will feature her as a spy.