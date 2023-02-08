Kangana Ranaut Hails Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Relationship, Says, ‘They Never did any Attention Seeking Gimmicks’

Mumbai: Like others, Kangana Ranaut is also in complete awe of newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Soon after Sid-Kiara, who dated in secret for years, posted their wedding pictures, someone on Twitter wrote, “They were dating?” The particular tweet caught Kangana’s attention and she reacted to it with a praiseworthy message for Sidharth and Kiara.

Kangana wrote, “Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attention seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight … so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple.”

Kangana has hailed the couple earlier as well. Days ahead of Sid-Kiara’s D-Day, Kangana shared Sidharth and Kiara’s video from Shershaah promotions. Alongside the video, she wrote, “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together.”

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara’s wedding.

Hours after taking sacred pheras, Sidharth and Kiara announced themselves as each other’s better half by sharing mesmerising pictures from their dreamy weddings.

For the ceremony, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre, while Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

The couple is now expected to host wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.