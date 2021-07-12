Kangana Ranaut rubbishes rumours about Thalaivi's new release date, says ‘no date finalized yet’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s most-anticipated biographical film Thalaivi which was earlier set to release on April 23 2021, was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But for past few days, rumours have been rife regarding the new release date of the film. The actress has now, however, shunned the reports.

Clearing the air regarding the release of the film, Kangana posted a note in her Instagram story and wrote, “No release date has been finalized for #Thalaivi yet, please refrain from rumors, we will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country."

'Thalaivi' is based on the life of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.

On the workfront, Kangana will be next seen in Razneesh Ghai's ‘Dhaakad’. Apart from that, she also has period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also be seen as "Agent Agni" in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time for "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.