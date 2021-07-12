हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut rubbishes rumours about Thalaivi's new release date, says ‘no date finalized yet’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s most-anticipated biographical film 'Thalaivi' which was earlier set to release on April 23 2021, was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But for past few days, rumours have been rife regarding the new release date of the film. The actress has, however, shunned the reports.

Kangana Ranaut rubbishes rumours about Thalaivi&#039;s new release date, says ‘no date finalized yet’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s most-anticipated biographical film Thalaivi which was earlier set to release on April 23 2021, was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But for past few days, rumours have been rife regarding the new release date of the film. The actress has now, however, shunned the reports.

Clearing the air regarding the release of the film, Kangana posted a note in her Instagram story and wrote, “No release date has been finalized for #Thalaivi yet, please refrain from rumors, we will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country."

Kan

'Thalaivi' is based on the life of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa.

On the workfront, Kangana will be next seen in Razneesh Ghai's ‘Dhaakad’. Apart from that, she also has period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also be seen as "Agent Agni" in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. 

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time for "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana Ranautthalaivinew release dateTamil NaduFormer Chief MinisterJayalalithaa
Next
Story

Will Rubina Dilaik and hubby Abhinav Shukla attend Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s wedding?

Must Watch

PT44S

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to meet Indian athletes 4 days prior to their departure