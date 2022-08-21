Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare after they offer her an award, read on!

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is the controversial Queen of Bollywood. She has always spoken up for the truth and once again, the actress has taken over the internet with yet another statement.

The 'Dhaakad' actress has now decided to sue Filmfare magazine after they invited her to their awards night. The magazine even wanted to award her for her film 'Thalaivii.' Kangana shared a note on her Instagram story explaining her decision and fans are going crazy after it.

"I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks," Kangana wrote in her Insta story.

For the Filmfare Awards this year, Kangana is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role category for 'Thalaivii' alongside Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan.

This is not the first time that Kangana has called for a boycott of awards. Earlier, she did the same for the Oscars and Emmys when they did not pay In Memorium tributes to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

She wrote, "We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards...," Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also wrote, "We should boycott these snooty western awards."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Dhaakad' alongside Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. She will be soon returning to the screens with 'Emergency' starring as former PM Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary and Shreyas Talpade.