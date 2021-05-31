Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for the first time and is left speechless with its beauty

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has been spending quite some time with her family. The actress recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and was left speechless by its beauty.

This was Kangana’s first visit to the holy shrine. The actress posted about her experience in an Instagram post on Monday (May 31).

“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time ....speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity,” wrote the 34 year old.

Kangana, who earlier tested COVID-19 positive, has been staying at her Manali home with family post recovery.

The actress has previously shared beautiful pictures from her Manali and shared the hardest part about her COVID journey was isolating from the loved ones.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in AL Vijay’s biopic on previous movie star and three times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa called ‘Thalaivi.’

She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ and Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’.