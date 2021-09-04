Kangana Ranaut visits J Jayalalithaa's memorial ahead of ‘Thalaivii’ release, pays heartfelt tribute – See Pics!

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is all set for the release of her most-awaited film ‘Thalaivii’ on September 10, has now paid her homage at the J Jayalalithaa memorial at the iconic Marina Beach in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, ahead of the release of her film 'Thalaivii', that is based on the former CM. pic.twitter.com/Wb1puvjpgU — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

This comes ahead of Kangana's film release - the biopic where she plays the role of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In promo videos of the upcoming flick, she is seen performing some dance sequences with Arvind Swamy, who will be seen as MGR in the biopic. These sequences represent the on-screen chemistry that Jayalalithaa shared with MG Ramachandran, (three time CM who won three consecutive polls) who was her co-star and political mentor.

Eventually, Jayalalithaa took on the mantle of MGR's AIADMK and was elected chief minister four times - 1991, 1996, 2001, 2016.

For the unversed, Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 10th September, 2021.

Also, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. It was earlier scheduled to release in April, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.