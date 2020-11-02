Kangana Ranaut vs BMC trends again and so does YouTuber Dhruv Rathee - Here's what happened

New Delhi: A video on Kangana Ranaut's tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), posted in September by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, is featuring in headlines now after a Twitter user accused the latter of taking money for making the clip. In the tweet, the Twitter user (a director and a journalist), without taking any name, alleged that "a major YouTuber with more than 4m subscribers has just been paid Rs 65 lac to make an analytical video 'exposing the role of SSR's family in his death'. Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks." He added that the same YouTuber was also "earlier hired to target Kangana" and a journalist.

Dhruv Rathee soon responded to the claims by terming it "fake news" and asked if the tweet was referring to him. "First of all, no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I'm not planning to make any video on SSR," he shared.

The war of words between the duo continued with the Twitter user saying, "I've not named anyone. If you feel it's you, you're welcome."

Later, Kangana Ranaut too jumped in and reacted. She appreciated the Twitter user for highlighting the matter while she called Dhruv Rathee a "dimwit", whom she can put behind bars for "lying".

"Ha ha well done. Of course. this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money," read Kangana's tweet.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office was demolished by the BMC in September over "illegal construction".