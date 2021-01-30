हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma to take a break from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, says wife is expecting second child

Kapil Sharma, in a chat session with his fans, revealed that his wife is expecting their second child and that the show will be going off air for a couple of weeks and will come back renewed. Responding to a fan's tweet he wrote, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” 

Kapil Sharma to take a break from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, says wife is expecting second child
Credit: Instagram/ @kapilsharma

New Delhi: Famed comedian Kapil Sharma recently announced that his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting their second child. In a chat session on Twitter with his fans he shared the good news and also revealed that he will be taking a break from the show for a couple of weeks.

He responded to a tweet in which a fan asked why the comedy show was going off air and said it was because he wanted to be home to welcome his second child. “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby,” he wrote.

Kapil also replied to several other questions posed by his fans. One user asked about his favourite street food. To this, Kapil replied, “Samosas”. Answering his fan who asked about Anayra’s first words, he said, "I think papa, honestly it was mumma". 

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter. 

Meanwhile, 'The Kapil Sharma Show’ will reportedly go off air for a few weeks in February and come back in a renewed avatar. 

Earlier, Kapil hit the headlines after he was summoned by the Crime branch of the Mumbai police to record statements against car designer Dilip Chhabria. The latter has reportedly duped the comedian of over Rs 5 crores. Kapil had hired the designer to build his vanity van. He later filed a case against the car designer after he failed to deliver his van.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil SharmaGinni CharathKapil Sharma showKapil Sharma baby
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela's oops moment caught on camera - Watch video
  • 1,07,33,131Confirmed
  • 1,54,147Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M7S

Farmer leaders are celebrating Sadbhavna Divas, security extended on Sindhu border