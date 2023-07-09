Karan Johar’s Epic Reply To Troll Asking Him ‘If He was Gay’ Goes Viral - Check Here

New Delhi: Karan Johar has joined the newly launched Threads App and he decided to conduct an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. Surprising many, a user asked Karan, "You are gay, right?” To which, the filmmaker replied, “You’re interested?”

Another user hit quite hard and asked about KJo's biggest regret. "I never got to work with and direct my favourite actor Sridevi ma’am,” Karan replied. Talking about Dharma's future prospects with SRK, Karan said, "Ask me no secrets will tell you no lies.”

On being asked whether he considers himself a black sheep, Karan denied and asserted that he is the good son and the only child to his parents. KJo also revealed that his biggest strength is being thick skinned to trolls.

Another user asked Karan to share a piece of advice for a 20-year-old who wants to become a filmmaker like him, he replied, "Don’t listen to naysayers! It’s possible so believe manifest and be educated in film before you deep dive into it.”

On the work front, KJo is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles.

The film marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. It also marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film Gully Boy. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.