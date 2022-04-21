NEW DELHI: The intimate wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is the latest talk of the town. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, that was attended by only close friends and family members. The celebrations took place at Ranbir's house 'Vastu' in Bandra. All this while, fans have been waiting to witness the wedding pictures. And they indeed were breathtakingly beautiful.

Now, post the wedding, in a recent interview, Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the newlyweds didn’t take 7 pheras, they only took 4. Well, it may sound unfamiliar to many, but in reality, it holds great significance in the Indian marriage custom. The idea was initially presented by the Pandit who is a regular at the Kapoor household.

Speaking to the India Today, Rahul revealed, "Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was, during all the 4 pheras."

The pandit, who got Ranbir and Alia married, has been a part of the Kapoor's family for a very long.

While Alia had shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, a beautiful video from Ranbir and Alia's wedding also made its way on social media. The video showcased the lovebirds taking pheras in the presence of their near and dear ones. The entire area at the RK's 'Vastu' home was decorated with yellow dreamy lights, and the moment looked right like a romantic film.

Alia had also revealed that the decision to marry at 'Vastu' came as she and Ranbir spent the last five years of their of their relationship in the same balcony, hence they got married right there.

