हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt took only 4 pheras instead of 7 at wedding, here's why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 at the actor's residence 'Vastu'. The couple fell in love on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and dated each other for almost 5 years before they got hitched. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt took only 4 pheras instead of 7 at wedding, here&#039;s why
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The intimate wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is the latest talk of the town. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, that was attended by only close friends and family members. The celebrations took place at Ranbir's house 'Vastu' in Bandra. All this while, fans have been waiting to witness the wedding pictures. And they indeed were breathtakingly beautiful. 

Now, post the wedding, in a recent interview, Alia's brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the newlyweds didn’t take 7 pheras, they only took 4. Well, it may sound unfamiliar to many, but in reality, it holds great significance in the Indian marriage custom. The idea was initially presented by the Pandit who is a regular at the Kapoor household.

Speaking to the India Today, Rahul revealed, "Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was, during all the 4 pheras."

The pandit, who got Ranbir and Alia married, has been a part of the Kapoor's family for a very long.

While Alia had shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, a beautiful video from Ranbir and Alia's wedding also made its way on social media. The video showcased the lovebirds taking pheras in the presence of their near and dear ones. The entire area at the RK's 'Vastu' home was decorated with yellow dreamy lights, and the moment looked right like a romantic film.

Alia had also revealed that the decision to marry at 'Vastu' came as she and Ranbir spent the last five years of their of their relationship in the same balcony, hence they got married right there. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir AliaRahul Bhattranbir alia marriageRanbir Alia wedding
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan mark 15th wedding anniversary with adorable throwback photo!

Must Watch

PT16M53S

Khabren Khatakhat: Inquiry of 9 people including Ansar continues in Delhi Violence