Kareena Kapoor drops a stunning throwback pool pic with fam jam in cherry red bikini, wishes brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on birthday!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and dropped a throwback pool picture with fam jam. She wished actor brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his birthday (May 25) with an amazing family picture.

Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram: Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one

Kunal thanked Bebo and replied: Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to.

In the pool picture, Kareena can be seen in a smouldering cherry red bikini while hubby Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu pose for a perfect family frame.

B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan and chhote nawab Saif Ali Khan had a dreamy love story and a fairytale wedding. The duo dated for several years before tying the knot on October 16, 2012.

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.