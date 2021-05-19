Soha Ali Khan shares after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae, hubby Kunal Kemmu breaks into impromptu song and dance - Watch

New Delhi: As Mumbai is drowned in heavy rains due to Cyclone Tauktae, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their horrifying encounters with the destructive storm. Recently, actress Soha Ali Khan too gave an update to her fans.

As the actress was filming the after-effects of the cyclone from her terrace, her husband Kunal Kemmu entered the frame and did an impromptu performance on Anil Kapoor’s ‘Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Warna’ song from the movie ‘Tezaab.’

As soon as the video starts, Soha can be seen explaining the situation while showing her terrace and says, “I've just come up to the roof to see the aftereffects of the cyclone (Cyclone Tauktae), and some plants have fallen down."

And suddenly Kunal enters the video and starts singing and shaking a leg with his pet dog.

Soha shared the cute video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Some things defy explanation @kunalkemmu.”

Reposting his video, Kunal wrote, “When my inner @anilskapoor fan comes out..

#Repost @sakpataudi..”

While fans are drooling over this cute video, it was Anil Kapoor’s reaction that came in as a treat for everyone.

He retweeted the video, and wrote, “Killed it!..”

Soha and Kunal met on the sets of ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaoge’ in 2009. The couple fell in love with each other while shooting their second film together titled ‘99’.

Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris and the couple got hitched in 2015. Today, they are the proud parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.