हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Tauktae

Soha Ali Khan shares after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae, hubby Kunal Kemmu breaks into impromptu song and dance - Watch

Recently, actress Soha Ali Khan too gave an update to her fans.

Soha Ali Khan shares after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae, hubby Kunal Kemmu breaks into impromptu song and dance - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: As Mumbai is drowned in heavy rains due to Cyclone Tauktae, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their horrifying encounters with the destructive storm. Recently, actress Soha Ali Khan too gave an update to her fans.

As the actress was filming the after-effects of the cyclone from her terrace, her husband Kunal Kemmu entered the frame and did an impromptu performance on Anil Kapoor’s ‘Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Warna’ song from the movie ‘Tezaab.’

As soon as the video starts, Soha can be seen explaining the situation while showing her terrace and says, “I've just come up to the roof to see the aftereffects of the cyclone (Cyclone Tauktae), and some plants have fallen down."

And suddenly Kunal enters the video and starts singing and shaking a leg with his pet dog. 

Soha shared the cute video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Some things defy explanation @kunalkemmu.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Reposting his video, Kunal wrote, “When my inner @anilskapoor fan comes out..
#Repost @sakpataudi..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

While fans are drooling over this cute video, it was Anil Kapoor’s reaction that came in as a treat for everyone. 

He retweeted the video, and wrote, “Killed it!..”

 

Soha and Kunal met on the sets of ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaoge’ in 2009. The couple fell in love with each other while shooting their second film together titled ‘99’. 

Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris and the couple got hitched in 2015. Today, they are the proud parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone TauktaeSoha Ali KhanKunal KemmuAnil KapoorTezaab
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin raises the hotness bar in this viral photoshoot picture!

Must Watch

PT1M14S

Nitin Gadkari suggests how to deal with the shortage of vaccine