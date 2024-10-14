Kareena Kapoor’s Mat Pilates Session Is The Ultimate Monday Motivation To Jumpstart Your Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true multitasker, seamlessly balancing her personal and professional life. The actress, known for her dedication to fitness, recently shared a glimpse of her Mat Pilates session that is sure to inspire you to begin your week on a healthy and positive note.

On October 14, renowned fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who regularly trains Kareena, posted an inspiring photograph of the actress working out. In the image, Kareena is seen lying on a mat, deeply immersed in her Mat Pilates routine. Dressed in sleek black athleisure, she performs the exercise with her eyes closed, showcasing her focus and commitment. The glow on her face, thanks to the workout, is unmissable.

Namrata Purohit captioned the post, "Monday Motivation - Mat Pilates with @kareenakapoorkhan. Workout anywhere... anytime! All you need is your body."

Take a look:

Fans were quick to respond to the post, flooding the comments with admiration. One fan commented, "Our fittest yoga queen," while another wrote, "Nyc," and a third shared a heart-eye emoji, echoing the collective praise for Kareena’s fitness journey.

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Kareena opened up about her journey in Bollywood, reflecting on her early days in the industry. She admitted that at the age of 17 or 18, she had the desire to be part of every film. However, she noted that after being in the industry for over a decade, reinvention becomes crucial—a process she describes as "scary" in a male-dominated space. Kareena emphasized the importance of not only being a part of successful films but also focusing on leaving behind a legacy.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated 'Singham Again,' led by Ajay Devgn. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The movie is set to release on November 1, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali.

As Kareena continues to shine both on and off the screen, her dedication to fitness and constant evolution serve as an inspiration to many. So, if you're looking for some motivation to get moving, her Mat Pilates session might just be the push you need this Monday!