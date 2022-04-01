Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur always has his little brother Jeh's back, here's pic proof

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi regularly shares adorable pictures of her nieces and nephews Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and the youngest member of the family Jehangir Ali Khan.

Fans are often in 'aww' when they see Sara and Ibrahim's childhood pictures or unseen clicks of baby Jeh with his older brother Taimur. Now, Saba has shared an adorable click of Tairmur and Jeh as Taimur holds his little brother as he crawls on the sofa.

Saba captioned the photo saying, "Munchkins, I GOT you little brother.....#timtim to #jehjaan, Fact. Brothers."

Take a look at the adorable post:

Fans couldn't help but compare Jeh and Taimur to their parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Netizens pointed out that Jehangir strongly resembles to Kareena Kapoor while Taimur has completely taken over Saif Ali Khan.

While one netizen said, "Tim = ditto copy of saif & jeh = ditto copy of bebo!!! Mini saifeena"

Saif Ali Khan‘s sister Saba never misses a chance to treat her fans with an amazing collection of her family pictures. She is highly active on social media and is often seen sharing unseen pictures from the Pataudi family.

For the unversed, Jeh Ali Khan turned a year old in February 2022 and is the youngest son of Kareena and Saif. The duo is blessed with two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.