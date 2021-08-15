Kareena Kapoor says Taimur is just like Saif Ali Khan and Jeh is exactly like her

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently launched her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be’ revealed in her book the name of her second child as Jehangir Ali Khan who is fondly called Jeh by the family. Kareena has now in an interview spoken about her two sons - four years old Taimur Ali Khan and her six months old second baby Jeh.

“He barely six months old, but Jeh looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif (Ali Khan),” Kareena Kapoor told HT Brunch. Tim is the actress' elder son’s Taimur pet name, who is one of the most photographed kid in India.

Talking about the constant media attention that her elder son got and doing things differently with her second child, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actress shared, “It was so overwhelming with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what’s going on, what have they named him, then… Taimur has gone here, Tim is doing that. It was so much that both Saif and I felt that this time, we must chill out. They’re just kids at the end of the day. So we haven’t released any picture of Jeh yet, even though Tim happily waves for the camera.”

Kareena also spoke about Saif teasing her that the kids have taken after the actress, who is very comfortable in getting photographed. “Saif is constantly teasing me saying when the mother is happily getting photographed, the kids see their mamma posing and follow in her footsteps. He, on the other hand, is totally out of it… he doesn’t understand airport looks… he’ll go in his pajamas and be comfortable on his flight. I’m trying to keep Jeh away from this, let’s see how long it lasts!”

Talking about how she wants to raise her two sons, the 40 years old said, “I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done.”

The actress also revealed that she doesn’t want her kids to be movie stars. “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s adaptation of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump.