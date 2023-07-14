Kareena Kapoor’s Postcard-Worthy Click From Europe Leaves Fans ‘Framed’ In Awe

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular heroines in Bollywood. Recently, the actress completed 23 years in the film industry, and has been a part of some of the most iconic and successful films in Bollywood. Currently, the Jab We Met actress is spending time in Europe with her husband and two sons and is having a great time there. Kareena Kapoor has been quite active on social media and is often found sharing moments of their vacation with fans. Now, the actress has shared another picture on social media, and people are admiring her for her beauty and picturesque view.

Kareena shares Postcard-worthy Picture On Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is currently spending some quality time with her family in Europe. So far, the actress has shared some of the most beautiful moments from their vacation. In her latest post on Instagram, Kareena looks as beautiful as ever and is seen posing for the camera. She is spotted wearing blue jeans and is wrapped in a black shawl. The background gives a view of the scenic beauty, with pink and blue skies and mountains covered in greenery. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, “Framed,” and gave credit to one of her friends for clicking the picture.



The internet went crazy after looking at the postcard-worthy picture and took to the comment section to praise her.

Kareena Kapoor’s cousin sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was among the first ones to drop a heart emoji in the comments.

One of Kareena Kapoor’s fans commented, "Natural beauty.”

Another person wrote, "So beautiful ma’am.”

Kareena Kapoor has shared various moments of the trip with her fans. Earlier, she uploaded a picture with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and the two looked beautiful together with mountains in the background. However, what took the spotlight away from the couple were their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, who photobombed the picture in the background.

Kareena Kapoor’s Forthcoming Projects

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, the cast of the film also includes Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Apart from that, she also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and a film with Hansal Mehta in her pipeline.