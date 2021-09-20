Kareena Kapoor shares fresh photos from family vacay, son Jehangir Ali Khan reflects his ‘forever mood’

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to hog all the limelight. The actress who is on a holiday to an undisclosed location has been sharing pictures of her along with her family in order to tease her fans.

In the pictures, Bebo can be seen near a beach side and have also shared different shades of her mood in her Instagram story.

Sharing a series of pictures, she updated her fans with her whereabouts.

In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a black spaghetti top while chilling near an island.

Kareena also shared a picture in which her little toddler Jeh Ali Khan can be seen trying to reach his toys as he sits in a stroller. She captioned it as “Forever mood.”

Earlier to this, Kareena also gave a sneak-peak of her vacation with another picture in which little Taimur can be seen having a gala time with his father Saif Ali Khan. She captioned the pic as, “Once upon a time on an island…” with emojis.

For the unversed, recently during Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday (August 16), the fam-jam has jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his big day.

Interestingly, Jeh's first full pictures went viral on social media few days back when he was first papped. Fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child together on February 21. Since then there has been immense interest among fans to get a full view picture of the baby and know his name. Earlier, in July Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor told a media outlet that the little munchkin is called ‘Jeh’ by his parents.

Jeh reportedly is not the name of the latest addition in the family but a pet name of Taimur Ali Khan’s younger brother who is actually Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The duo will reunite after their last film together '3 Idiots'.