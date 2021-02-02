Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of new house balcony with adorable pout selfie, take a look

New Delhi: Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday treated fans to stunning no-makeup selfies. The actress flaunted her flawless skin with two pictures from the balcony of her new home.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a pouty selfie as she enjoyed some quality time by herself on the balcony.

In the picture, she is seen in a no-makeup look as she flaunts her peachy glow while donning a pair of black sunglasses, with her luscious locks left open.

On the other hand, the second photo shows Kareena in the same attire as she tilts her sunglasses down on the nose and flaunts her gorgeous eyes.

The `Veere Di Wedding` star wrote an equally intriguing caption accompanying the post.

She wrote, "Instagram v/s Reality (laughing emoticons) ..PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is. #Kaftan Series."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 2 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section calling the actor gorgeous and left fire and red heart emojis in awe of the selfies.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who had helmed Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.