Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo' helps Delhi Police to stop people from jumping red lights

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, which often finds innovative ways to raise awareness on various topics and spread informative messages through social media, on Saturday urged people to follow traffic rules with a creative twist. They took to their official Twitter handle and shared a short meme clip targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and hence endanger others` lives on the road.



The clip showed a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. After the car runs past, Kareena Kapoor Khan`s character, Poo, from her film `Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham` appears on top of the red light and mouths her iconic dialogue `Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha`. Along with the clip, the Delhi Police department tweeted, "Who`s that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes."



Previously, on July 12, the Delhi Traffic Police had shared NASA`s deepest and sharpest infrared picture of the universe, next to an image of a person putting on a seatbelt. They captioned it, "Drive with a seatbelt on to avoid seeing the stars and the challan.

"Earlier, in May, Delhi Police on the occasion of Harry Potter Day, shared a meme featuring characters from J K Rowling`s fantasy series in order to urge people to follow Covid-19 protocols.



Using fun and viral ways, they have been educating people on different issues such as cybercrimes, safety of women and children, among several other important similar topics of public interest.