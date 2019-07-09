Kartik Aaryan finds himself new best friend in Himachal Pradesh

Lucknow: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has just wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2', found himself a new best friend in Himachal Pradesh. The film features Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

Kartik on Monday shared a video on Instagram where he is seen playing with a school girl. He captioned it: 'Playing around with my new bff.'

'Love Aaj Kal', a romantic-comedy film released in 2009, stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

Kartik is currently here to shoot for his next titled 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra`s 1978 film with the same title.

The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.