Kashmera Shah burns up the internet with sultry pic in black monokini, hubby Krushna Abhishek can't stop crushing over her!

New Delhi: Actress Kashmera Shah has set the internet on fire with a sultry picture of herself in a black monokini. The photo was also shared by her actor-husband Krushna Abhishek with a quirky caption and it proves that he just can't stop crushing over his wife.

"When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you Kash, you are back to your hot self," read Krushna's post. It has occupied a spot on the trends list and the photo is just breaking the internet!

Take a look at Kashmera's photo here:

Kashmera Shah is returning to showbiz now. She is currently shooting for a film with actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

Kashmera Shah is known for her role in films such as 'Yes Boss', 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye'. She has participated in several reality shows including 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'.

She married Krushna Abhishek in 2007 and the couple welcomed their twin boys - Rayaan and Krishaang - through surrogacy in 2017.