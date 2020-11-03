हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kashmera shah

Kashmera Shah burns up the internet with sultry pic in black monokini, hubby Krushna Abhishek can't stop crushing over her!

Kashmera Shah is currently busy shooting for a film with actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

Kashmera Shah burns up the internet with sultry pic in black monokini, hubby Krushna Abhishek can&#039;t stop crushing over her!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@krushna30

New Delhi: Actress Kashmera Shah has set the internet on fire with a sultry picture of herself in a black monokini. The photo was also shared by her actor-husband Krushna Abhishek with a quirky caption and it proves that he just can't stop crushing over his wife.

"When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside? So proud of you Kash, you are back to your hot self," read Krushna's post. It has occupied a spot on the trends list and the photo is just breaking the internet!

Take a look at Kashmera's photo here:

Kashmera Shah is returning to showbiz now. She is currently shooting for a film with actor Mahesh Manjrekar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BTS of my new film shoot with Mahesh Manjrekar. A fan of his work. And grateful to be a part of his films

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1) on

Kashmera Shah is known for her role in films such as 'Yes Boss', 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye'. She has participated in several reality shows including 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'.

She married Krushna Abhishek in 2007 and the couple welcomed their twin boys - Rayaan and Krishaang - through surrogacy in 2017.

Tags:
Kashmera shahKrushna AbhishekKashmera Shah picKashmera Shah Krushna Abhishek
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi's killer moves in this version of 'Naach Meri Jaan' dance video is viral material - Watch
  • 82,67,623Confirmed
  • 1,23,097Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Austrian minister claims, "ISIS role in Vienna attack, attacker is ISIS terrorist"