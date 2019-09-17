Katrina Kaif ups the hotness level in a red backless gown at IIFA 2019 green carpet—Pics

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Katrina Kaif is known for her power presence on-screen. The tall and talented star recently seen at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 green carpet event, looking nothing less than a diva.

Kat, who is an Instagram regular took to the photo-sharing site and posted some of her pictures, teasing her look of the day for IIFA 2019 event at NSCI Worli, Mumbai.

Check out photos:

Katrina enjoys a massive fan army of 27 million followers on Instagram. She might have joined the social media platform quite late but is now a pro in staying at the top of her Inst game.

Her fitness obsession is another thing which inspires fans to look up to her. She often shares her gym pictures and videos, giving major fitness goals to one and all.

The stunner was last seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. It was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and received a positive response from viewers. Next, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryanvanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar.