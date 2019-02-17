Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom keen to have children

Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom want to have children as soon as possible.

"Katy is slowing down her career this year. They want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later. They both want kids together and will prioritise this," a source told people.com.

Although Bloom, 42, surprised Perry, 36, with his proposal, the pair have been taking about marriage for some time.

The source said: "They have been talking about getting engaged for a while. After reconciling Katy has felt very secure with Orlando and they both knew it was different this time. They made their relationship a priority and both of them literally flew all around the world to keep their relationship strong.

"She was in such a bad place after her split from (her first husband) Russell Brand, so to be getting married again is a huge deal. Their friends and family are so happy and excited for them. They are such a great couple. They really took their time to figure out if they could work as a couple. They really wanted to from the beginning, but things are not always easy. They are both proud of how far they have come. Everyone is super excited about the engagement," added the source.